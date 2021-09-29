Football
2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance Has Been Confirmed! (READ)

What better than watching 2 of the best teams in the NFL go head to head for the title?  The halftime perform!  And Pepsi is not holding any punches.  The 2022 Super Bowl halftime is going to be EPIC!  You want to know why??  I got several reasons….Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop, and Mary J. Blige ALL performing live!  This thing is gonna make you back on up and sit your cup down to watch!  All the action is going down on February 13th at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.  Read the full story here. 

