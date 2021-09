105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Hey! Don’t forget that on October 14th at 7 PM we will be revealing the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on WBTV! In the meantime, take a tour of the home and register to win a $10,000 shopping spree from Ashley Homestore. And you don’t have to purchase a ticket! So, click here to get all of your details and schedule your tour right here.

Also On 105.3 RnB: