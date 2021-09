105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re in the mood for some good ole jerk chicken, red beans and rice this weekend, make sure you stop by the Charlotte International Jerk Festival. This year it’s being held at the Fran’s Kids Boys and Girls Center located at 2600 West Trade Street in Charlotte. The gates open at 2 PM for a family-friendly event with food, fun and vendors.

