Pfizer Vaccines Offered This Saturday!

We all know that Covid-19 is no joke! So, protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated. Atrium Health is making easy for you with vaccinated site around the city and surrounding areas. Check out the vaccination site for tomorrow, September 25th from 11 AM til 5 PM.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH
El Rey Supermarket
Address:
6300 South Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28217
Hours:
Saturday, September 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer (1st and 2nd doses)
Second dose: Saturday, October 16
