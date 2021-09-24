Trending
HomeTrending

Pfizer Vaccines Offered This Saturday!

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Safe travel with Vaccinated

Source: Mesut Ugurlu / Getty

We all know that Covid-19 is no joke!  So, protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated.  Atrium Health is making easy for you with vaccinated site around the city and surrounding areas.  Check out the vaccination site for tomorrow, September 25th from 11 AM til 5 PM.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH

El Rey Supermarket

Address:
6300 South Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28217

Hours:
Saturday, September 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer (1st and 2nd doses)

Second dose: Saturday, October 16

 

charlotte , first dose , pfizer , second dose , vaccination

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Summer’s Over & SAD Season Is Here: Escape…

 2 days ago
09.22.21

Say Bye To One Of The Country’s Largest…

 2 weeks ago
09.08.21

Tom Holland’s Nickname For Zendaya Starts Trending After…

 3 weeks ago
09.01.21
Photos
Close