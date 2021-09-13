News
Ex-NBA Player Cedric Ceballos’ COVID-19 Recovery Draws Attention To Virus’ Lingering Effects

Despite being COVID-19 free, the former basketball player described having ongoing symptoms including trouble functioning and difficulty breathing.

Cedric Ceballos is COVID-19 free but continues to have issues breathing and functioning on his own. The former NBA player reported continued symptoms despite his negative status in a Twitter post-Monday.  

“Hello, family and friends, giving an UPDATE on my health situation….. I am COVID-19 free. Thank you so very much for your prayers and well wishes to help me with that. I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet,” Ceballos tweeted. 

A former player for the Mavericks, Ceballos first revealed his battle with COVID-19 over a week ago. Sharing a post from the ICU, Ceballos opened up about his 10-day battle.  

“On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors, healers, for your prayers and well wish for my recovery,” he tweeted last week.

Ceballos’ vulnerability in sharing his diagnosis and journey may help others who are still navigating life in the pandemic. Sharing his battle is a powerful tool to helping the public at large take seriously the current virus surge.

It may be too early to tell whether Ceballos is struggling with long COVID symptoms. But the poorly defined condition has been marked by lingering symptoms post COVID-19 recovery. In some cases, those who had COVID-19 have new symptoms. 

NPR recently reported that long COVID can involve “poorly defined, poorly understood condition that occurs when COVID-19 patients’ symptoms won’t go away for weeks or months, or new ones emerge just when they think they’re all better.”                                                                                       

Cautionary accounts from those who have experienced COVID-19 have been popping up across social media for months. With the highly contagious Delta variant on the move, there are increased cases amongst all age groups, with experts constantly updating changes as they become readily known.                    

Last week, the CDC reported that unvaccinated people were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19. Unvaccinated people were also 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 4.5 times more likely to contract COVID-19.  

NBC News reported actor Jeff Bridges recently shared his battle with COVID-19 while going through cancer treatment. He described it as a tougher fight than cancer.  

“My dance with Covid makes my cancer look like a piece of cake,” wrote Bridges.

Vaccinations are still considered a strong weapon against the COVID-19 virus, along with proper mask-wearing, washing hands, and social distancing.

 

