New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mike Richards Out Just Days After Being Named the New Host!

We’ll take “Shortest Run for a Game Show Host” for $500.

After only being named the new host more than a week ago and one day of taping for the new season, Mike Richards will no longer take over for the late Alex Trebek on ‘Jeopardy!’

Richards opted not to take on the new gig after reports of allegations, such as the ones involving him that lead to “discrimination lawsuits” from when he was working at ‘The Price is Right’ among other game shows, kept coming out into the public. There were also reports of podcasts he hosted where he made “sexist remarks” towards women, including his co-host, and comments considered “anti-Semitic.”

The Anti-Defamation League has since called for an investigation on Richards and even issued a response on Twitter:

He confirmed his decision to leave the position in a statement to the show’s staff. Sony also confirmed Richards’ departure from the role of host.

From Complex:

“It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter,” the 46-year-old Richards wrote in a statement. “Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.” “I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing,” he said. “I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.”

Despite stepping down from the weekday hosting gig, Richards will remain as the show’s executive producer.

Here is the statement from Sony on the new hosting change:

This means the search for the person to regularly fill the spot left vacant after Trebek’s passing at the age of 80 will once again resume.

Richards was initially named the permanent host of the main syndicated version last week. Actress Mayim Bialik (‘Blossom,’ ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Call Me Kat’) was named host of the show’s prime-time specials and spinoffs.

Both were named host of different versions after they had each tried out for the show during a lengthy audition process that also included LeVar Burton, Ken Jennings, Robin Roberts, Dr. Oz, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Buck and Buzzy Cohen. Burton, by the way, remains a fan-favorite to get the position.

The new lineup of guest hosts are expected to be named next week.

As for Richards, he has already taped five shows as host of the show, according to a YouTube report from USA Today.

