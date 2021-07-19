RSMS
HomeRSMS

Hot Spot: ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Wins At Box Offices With A $31.7M Win [WATCH]

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE

Are you ready for another Kanye West album? Rumors have surfaced that he will be releasing his 10th studio album soon with a listening party in Atlanta.

In other news, LeBron James knocked Disney’s Black Widow out of the number one spot in the box offices.  Space Jam 2 brought in a whopping $31.65 million just over the weekend.

Da Brat has more on these stories and also news on the latest “Karen.”

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Hot Spot: ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Wins At Box Offices With A $31.7M Win [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Watch A Special Episode Of REVOLT Black News…
 3 days ago
07.16.21
Meet RoShawn Evans: The Student of the Year…
 2 weeks ago
07.08.21
An Emotional Outcry: Social Media Reacts To Derek…
 3 weeks ago
06.25.21
Photos
Close