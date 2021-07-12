Breonna Taylor Files Lawsuit Against Louisville Metro Police Department

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a little over a year since the death of Breonna Taylor and her family is still fighting for justice. Recently, Breonna’s family filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department for misleading the public and withholding information about the body cameras. Here’s why. Breonna’s family believes that the Louisville Metro Police are lying about not having body camera footage from March 13th, the day they served the “no-knock” warrant at Breonna’s home where she was ultimately killed. Sam Aguiar, the family’s attorney, argues that all the officers involved in executing that warrant were issued body cameras before the raid took place. One of the officers was captured on video after the shooting wearing a body camera holster. And the protocol is when an officer turns on the flashing light bar in their car, the body cameras automatically activate to start recording. So, the family believes that the police are not be truthful. Click here for the full story.

Also On 105.3 RnB: