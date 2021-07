105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to the first African American spelling bee queen. Her name is Zaila Avant-Garde and she is 14 years old. She won the Scripps National Spelling Bee! Let me tell you, she has lots of personality. She gave a great interview this morning on Good Morning American and I was impressed. Click here to read the full story.

