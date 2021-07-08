DMX Official Cause Of Death Released

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Following the news of the tragic passing of the iconic DMX on April 9, 2021, fans were heartbroken and never really knew the exact reason of his cause of death until now.

Of course there were rumors and speculations after his week long battle in the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

New reports per the Westchester County medical examiner’s office said he died following a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain.

Vulture reports that the medical examiner’s office said “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the source said, later explaining that acute cocaine intoxication had “caused this chain of events.”

Source: Vulture

