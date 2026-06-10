National Iced Tea Day — The 15 Biggest Tea-Spilling Moments Of The Past Year

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

National Iced Tea Day is all about serving something refreshing. If we are being honest, celebrity interviews have been pouring out the hottest tea all year long. Check out 15 celebrity interviews that have us gagged this year in honor of National Iced Tea Day.

From relationship revelations to reality television receipts, 2026 has delivered no shortage of viral moments that sent social media into a frenzy. Whether it was a headline-making confession, an unexpected reunion bombshell or a celebrity finally addressing rumors that had the internet talking for months, these conversations had timelines buzzing.

RELATED CONTENT: From Mysterious Siren To Bohemian Dreamer — Here’s Your Coachella Style Guide Based Off Your Zodiac Sign

In honor of National Iced Tea Day, we are looking back at 15 interviews and televised sit-downs that had us grabbing our cups and asking for a refill.