Maria Taylor In For The NBA Finals, Rachel Nichols Sidelined!

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Don’t come for me…that’s what Maria Taylor should be saying to her co-worker Rachel Nichols over there at ESPN. Basically, Rachel was venting about Maria getting a prime-time NBA finals reporting gig because she was black and a woman. Basically, she claimed that the network was meeting a diversity quota. Well, that comment got Rachel sidelined. ESPN announced that Maria Taylor is now their pregame and halftime show reporter during the NBA Finals. And as for Rachel Nichols…well, she apologized for her comments, but that didn’t stop ESPN from replacing her as the sideline reporter for the NBA Finals. NBA reporter, Malika Andrews will be taking her place! Click here to read the full story.

Also On 105.3 RnB: