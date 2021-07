105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If Master P was your dad, you can trust that he’s going to make sure you’re set up the right way! As soon as the NCAA announced that they would allow athletes make money off their image and likeness, Master P came through with a $2 Million deal with American Technology company for his son Hercy Miller. Hercy is only 19 years old and will be an incoming freshman baller at Tennessee State! Now, that’s how you set your kids up for success. Click here to read the full story.

