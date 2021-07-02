Sports
HomeSports

US 100m Sprinter Standout Sha’Carri Richardson Will Miss Tokyo Olympics After Failed Drug Test

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

One of the United States’ most promising athletes will miss the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, 21, has tested positive for a “prohibited substance,” which disqualifies her performance at the U.S. Olympic Trials, and will miss the 100m event at the Tokyo Olympics, according to media reports.

Richerson admitted to NBC on Friday that she used marijuana in Oregon, after the death of her biological mother. That happened just hours before the Olympic Trials kicked off.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson told NBC “I know what I did. I know what I’m supposed to do and am allowed not to do, and I still made that decision. I’m not making an excuse. I’m not looking for any empathy in my case.”

According to the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), rules state an athlete who tests positive for marijuana — or anything else they consider a “substance of abuse” — will receive a three-month sanction as long as it was “unrelated to sport performance.”

On Friday, Richardson accepted a one-month ban, taking effect from June 28 when the failed test results came back.

The Olympics begin July 23 through Aug. 8 after being postponed from the summer of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

 

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2

These Black Queens Are Reppin' USA In The Olympic Games [Photos]

14 photos Launch gallery

These Black Queens Are Reppin' USA In The Olympic Games [Photos]

Continue reading These Black Queens Are Reppin’ USA In The Olympic Games [Photos]

These Black Queens Are Reppin' USA In The Olympic Games [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_4135042" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Cliff Hawkins / Getty[/caption] We are one month away from the start of The Olympic Games. The global pandemic may have slowed things down, but they definitely didn't put a complete stop from the world's top athletes going for the gold. This year's long list of athletes include some one-in-a-lifetime female competitors. Texas native Sha'Carri Richardson has taken the nation by storm: Her speed, style and undeniable confidence makes the 21-year-old an exciting addition to The Games. Richardson won the women’s 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Saturday and is ranked among the world’s fastest women. Her cross to the finish line was bittersweet - she entered the crowd and immediately embraced her grandmother. Richardson's victory came just days after losing her mother. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoE3ZOHZYpg Check out the gallery for more athletes holding it down for America in the upcoming Olympics.

THE LATEST:

US 100m Sprinter Standout Sha’Carri Richardson Will Miss Tokyo Olympics After Failed Drug Test  was originally published on wfnz.com

Sha’Carri Richardson

Videos
Latest
An Emotional Outcry: Social Media Reacts To Derek…
 7 days ago
06.25.21
Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina…
 2 weeks ago
06.16.21
Lauren London On Life After Losing Nipsey Hussle:…
 1 month ago
05.27.21
Photos
Close