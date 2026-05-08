Panthers Add 10 Undrafted Free Agents Ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty The Carolina Panthers added to their offseason haul on Thursday, signing 10 undrafted free agents to round out their 2026 rookie class ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp in Charlotte. The new arrivals will join the team’s seven draft picks on the field Friday and Saturday as coaches get their first on‑grass look at the entire rookie group. RELATED: Mac & Bone Recap the NFL Draft RELATED: Carolina Panthers 2026 Draft Tracker For the Panthers, the flurry of signings is as much about competition as it is about depth, with the front office targeting prospects who bring position versatility, special‑teams value and developmental upside at multiple spots on the roster. Rookie minicamp will serve as an initial proving ground, giving the coaching staff a chance to evaluate how quickly the newcomers can absorb the playbook, handle NFL practice tempo and carve out early roles before the full squad reports later in the offseason. While draft picks typically draw most of the attention, Carolina has a history of UDFAs pushing for roster spots, and this group will look to follow that path as they begin their first weekend in the league.

QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech King joins Carolina as a dual‑threat quarterback with extensive experience in an RPO‑heavy system at Georgia Tech, where he showcased his ability to stress defenses with both his arm and legs. The 6‑3 signal‑caller accounted for more than 3,400 total yards and 32 touchdowns in 2024, displaying toughness in the pocket and a willingness to push the ball vertically. His playmaking off script and background in spread concepts give the Panthers a developmental option who fits modern NFL offensive trends.

CB Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Guilbeau arrives in Charlotte as a battle‑tested defensive back from Texas, with experience playing both outside and in the slot in the Big 12. He appeared in 35 games for the Longhorns, totaling more than 80 tackles, 10 passes defended and multiple tackles for loss while often matching up against some of the league’s top receivers. Known for his physicality in coverage and willingness to support the run, Guilbeau projects as a versatile piece who can compete at nickel and contribute on special teams.

WR Kobe Prentice, Baylor Prentice brings field‑stretching speed to Carolina after a productive college career that began at Alabama and finished at Baylor. Across his seasons, he topped 1,000 receiving yards with more than 70 receptions and eight touchdowns, frequently flashing as a vertical weapon and yards‑after‑catch threat from the slot. His ability to separate downfield and line up in multiple receiver spots gives the Panthers an explosive option to develop in the passing game.

DT Aaron Hall, Duke

Hall arrives in Carolina as a productive interior lineman with four years of experience anchoring Duke’s front and back‑to‑back seasons as a team captain. The 6‑4 tackle piled up 121 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks in 53 career games while helping the Blue Devils to four straight bowl appearances and an ACC title. He’s a strong run defender with proven backfield disruption, posting double‑digit TFLs in 2025 and showing the motor to handle heavy snap counts inside.

OT Isaia Glass, Vanderbilt Glass brings significant versatility to the Panthers’ offensive line after starting at both tackle spots during his college career. In 2024 at Oklahoma State he logged 656 snaps, splitting time between left and right tackle and allowing just two sacks while earning strong Pro Football Focus pass‑blocking grades. Before that, he was a multi‑year starter at Arizona State, opening all 12 games in 2022 and showing steady pass‑protection growth in the Pac‑12. At 6‑4 and 311 pounds, Glass profiles as an agile edge protector who fits well in a pass‑heavy attack and can provide depth across several spots.

CB Cam Miller, Rutgers

Miller joins Carolina with one of the more experienced résumés in this UDFA class, having played in 52 games with 17 starts at cornerback between Penn State and Rutgers. He finished his college career with 103 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions, and capped it by leading Rutgers with seven passes defended in 2025. A three‑time Academic All‑Big Ten selection and NFF Hampshire Honor Society member, Miller brings positional flexibility, special‑teams value and a proven ability to hold up in high‑leverage Big Ten and CFP environments.



DT Parker Petersen, Wisconsin

Petersen comes to the Panthers after a winding college path that ended with a productive season on Wisconsin’s defensive line. The 6‑4, 314‑pound Nashville native played in all 12 games for the Badgers in 2025, recording 17 tackles and a tackle for loss while rotating through a deep front. Earlier in his career he spent time at Tulane, where he posted 21 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 2024, flashing interior pass‑rush upside in the American Athletic Conference. That blend of size, experience in multiple systems and effort against the run gives him a shot to compete for a depth role inside.

OT Albert Reese IV, Mississippi State

Reese arrives in Charlotte as a seasoned SEC lineman with experience all across the offensive front. The 6‑7, 330‑pound Alberta native played in 48 games with 22 starts at Mississippi State, lining up at both tackle spots and right guard and earning the 2024 Kent Hull Trophy as the state’s top offensive lineman. In 2024 he logged 853 snaps while primarily starting at right tackle, then kicked inside late in the season, and in 2025 he opened games at multiple positions while surpassing 650 snaps. His size, position flexibility and pass‑blocking production against SEC competition make him an intriguing developmental piece for the Panthers’ depth chart.