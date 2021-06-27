Anthony Hamilton to headline free Charlotte street festival in July

CLOSE
Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton to perform at three free festivals around North Carolina this Summer.
Novant Health announced that the R&B soul-singer will headline their ‘Welcome Back Fest’ street festivals in three different cities. Festivals in Charlotte, Wilmington and Winston-Salem will be held in July and August.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
“Anthony has been a champion for health and safety during the pandemic, first by collaborating with Novant Health last year to spread important messaging about how to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic and now as the headliner for Welcome Back Fest,” said Kati Everett, Novant Health’s chief communications officer. “We
are delighted to work with him again to celebrate how far we’ve come and the people who have helped get us to where we are.”
The street festivals to mark the progress made in the fight against COVID-19, Novant Health said. The free community events aim to support diverse local businesses, honor healthcare heroes and celebrate the milestones reached.
Festival dates:
- Saturday, July 24 in Charlotte, N.C. (Location TBA)
- Saturday, Aug. 7 in Wilmington, N.C. (Location TBA)
- Saturday, Aug. 21 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Location TBA)
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.
10 Unforgettable R&B Cover Songs From Black Singers
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Unforgettable R&B Cover Songs From Black Singers
1. "A House Is Not a Home" - Luther Vandross (1981)1 of 10
2. "I Will Always Love You" - Whitney Houston (1992)2 of 10
3. "Sweet Thing" - Mary J. Blige (1992)3 of 10
4. "At Your Best (You Are Love)" - Aaliyah (1994)4 of 10
5. "Killing Me Softly With His Song" - Lauryn Hill [with Fugees] (1996)5 of 10
6. "This Woman's Work" - Maxwell (1997; 2001)6 of 10
7. "Wishin' On a Star" - Beyoncé (2004)7 of 10
8. "Turn Me Away (Get MuNNY)" - Erykah Badu (2010)8 of 10
9. "Rolling In the Deep (The Aretha Version)" - Aretha Franklin (2014)9 of 10
10. "Moon River" - Frank Ocean (2018)10 of 10
THE LATEST:
- Anthony Hamilton to headline free Charlotte street festival in July
- Family Of Quintez Brown Asks Louisville Community To Help Locate Missing Activist
- Joel Caston Is The First Incarcerated Person In DC To Hold Public Office
- NJ School Board Member Catches Heat For Calling VP Kamala Harris A ‘Street Walker’
- Black Man Wrongfully Held At Gunpoint By Police Wants Charges For False 911 Calls
- Media Legend Donnie Simpson Takes On Sunday Radio in Charlotte
- Kylee D. Allen Discusses Being The Youngest In Charge On Prime Video’s ‘Underground Railroad’
- How You Can Get FREE Bagels from Panera Bread, Though You Have to Be Vaccinated
- An Emotional Outcry: Social Media Reacts To Derek Chauvin Sentencing In George Floyd’s Death
- Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years For Murder Of George Floyd