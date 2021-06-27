Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Anthony Hamilton to headline free Charlotte street festival in July

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
ESSENCE Fashion House At New York Fashion Week

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton to perform at three free festivals around North Carolina this Summer.

Novant Health announced that the R&B soul-singer will headline their ‘Welcome Back Fest’ street festivals in three different cities. Festivals in Charlotte, Wilmington and Winston-Salem will be held in July and August.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

“Anthony has been a champion for health and safety during the pandemic, first by collaborating with Novant Health last year to spread important messaging about how to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic and now as the headliner for Welcome Back Fest,” said Kati Everett, Novant Health’s chief communications officer. “We
are delighted to work with him again to celebrate how far we’ve come and the people who have helped get us to where we are.”
The street festivals to mark the progress made in the fight against COVID-19, Novant Health said. The free community events aim to support diverse local businesses, honor healthcare heroes and celebrate the milestones reached.
Festival dates:
  • Saturday, July 24 in Charlotte, N.C. (Location TBA)
  • Saturday, Aug. 7 in Wilmington, N.C. (Location TBA)
  • Saturday, Aug. 21 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Location TBA)

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

 

TNT Presents - A Gift of Song - New York - January 1, 1997

10 Unforgettable R&B Cover Songs From Black Singers

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Unforgettable R&B Cover Songs From Black Singers

Continue reading 10 Unforgettable R&B Cover Songs From Black Singers

10 Unforgettable R&B Cover Songs From Black Singers

We are so happy to be celebrating Black Music Month here at Black America Web, allowing us the chance to celebrate Black music in various ways throughout the month of June. Our latest editorial is all about R&B cover songs, which seems to be a sweet spot in the recording booth for some of our favorite soul singers. Hey, why have one version of a hit record when you can have a few! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The key to pulling off a good cover song really comes down to a few factors. Is it a direct remake? Are you speeding it up into an uptempo version? Are you slowing it down for a more stripped rendition? Is it an acoustic version now? In short, there's so many ways that you can pull off a cover song that's both respected and respectful. Thankfully you have these 10 R&B singers as examples for how to do it the right way. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!   From Aaliyah's amazing 1994 rendition of The Isley Brother's 1976 timeless album cut "At Your Best," to Frank Ocean's spin on a classic tune from Breakfast At Tiffany's, take a look at 10 outstanding examples of standout R&B cover songs over the years:   READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="news" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

THE LATEST:

Anthony Hamilton , charlotte , novant health

Videos
Latest
An Emotional Outcry: Social Media Reacts To Derek…
 2 days ago
06.25.21
Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina…
 2 weeks ago
06.16.21
Lauren London On Life After Losing Nipsey Hussle:…
 1 month ago
05.27.21
Photos
Close