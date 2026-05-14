Chance the Rapper Moving Around Charlotte like Home

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper made a surprise stop through Charlotte ahead of his local concert, visiting a popular ice cream shop and independent record store while connecting with fans across the city.

The Chicago rapper was seen at local businesses in the NoDa area, where he praised the city’s food scene and spent time speaking with supporters before his performance later that night. Fans gathered outside after word spread on social media about the unexpected appearances.

At one stop, Chance sampled several flavors at a neighborhood ice cream shop and later visited a Charlotte record store, where he reportedly dropped off exclusive vinyl records and signed merchandise for fans.

Business owners described the visits as both exciting and meaningful, saying the artist’s support brought attention to local, independently owned spaces.

Chance, known for blending music with community engagement and philanthropy, has often highlighted the importance of supporting small businesses while touring.

The appearances added to the energy surrounding his Charlotte concert and quickly became a trending topic online, with fans sharing photos and videos throughout the evening.

For many in Charlotte, the visits felt less like a celebrity stop and more like a genuine moment of appreciation for the city’s culture and creativity.