If you sit down and think about it some of the greatest interviews you may have ever heard were two people sitting down having a real talk unscripted conversation, just like the one’s your big mama or uncle Joe would have sitting out on the porch. Back in the day that was called shooting the sh@t, today that’s called viral content for the LIVE, and for Fathers Day that’s exactly what Will Smith and Kevin Hart did while sitting around a Red Table, delivering one of the most powerful Reality Hour type conversations/interviews you will ever hear.

For a special Father’s Day edition Jada Pinkett Smith relinquished her Red Table to her husband Will Smith to interview comedian and Philly brother Kevin Hart to have a no holds barred conversation without any tea or shade. Kevin Hart was late for the sit down that he said he would have never done with Jada but the conversation on fathers in their children’s lives was so right on time.

Take a listen to Will Smith and Kevin Hart talk about coming from the hard knocks of Philly to raise children in the pumpkin patch of California, plus explaining mistakes and indiscretions that play out in real time to their daughters in the special Red Table talk below.

Will Smith And Kevin Hart’s Powerful Red Table Talk [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

