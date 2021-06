105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown is under investigation for battery, after cops were reportedly called to a San Fernando Valley home where a lady claimed that Chis slapped the back of her head so hard that her weave flew off! Sources close to the story said the lady is okay and did not suffer additional injuries. At this moment, no arrest have been made. Click here for the full story.

