Jada Pinkett-Smith Shares A Poem From Tupac Shakur Wrote To Her While in Jail: Lost Soulz {VIDEO}

"Let’s remember him for that which we loved most."

Oakland, CA January 7, 1992 - Tupac Shakur. (Gary Reyes / Oakland Tribune Staff Archives)

Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

As many know, Tupac Amaru Shakur and Jada Pinkett-Smith had a friendship that we will never all the details, but when know it was strong. Pinkett-Smith took to Instagram with a message to the late rapper, wishing him what would have been his “Happy 50th Birthday”, while sharing one of the many letters/poems she alluded to him writing her over the years.

In this particular one, she mentions that he wrote it to her while in Rikers Correctional Center, when Pac was sentenced on January 17, 1995, facing a prison term of up to seven years in prison, awaiting his sentencing.

Pinkett-Smith captions her post, “As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before. Happy “you goin’n to be 50 at midnight” Birthday Pac!  I got next.”

Going down memory lane, she shares a poem Pac wrote called Lost Soulz, that was never published. She says, “I don’t think he would’ve minded that I share this with you guys.” The rapper was known for his poetic skill, as you can hear in the one Jada Pinkett-Smith shares.

Lost Soulz

By T.Shakur

Some say nothing gold can last forever.

And 2 believe this I need no proof.

I have witnessed all that was pure in me

Be changed by the evil men can do.

The innocence possed by children

Once lived inside my soul

But surviving years with criminal peers

has turned my warm heart  to cold

I use 2 dream and fantasize

but now I’m scared to sleep

petrified, not to live or die

but to awaken and still be me

It is true that nothing gold can last

we will all one day see death

when the purest of hearts are torn apart

LOST SOULS are all what’s left

Down on my knees, I beg of God

to save me from the fate

Let me live to see what was gold in me

Before it is all too late.

Yours, Tupac A. Shakur

 

 

Jada Pinkett-Smith Shares A Poem From Tupac Shakur Wrote To Her While in Jail: Lost Soulz {VIDEO}  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

