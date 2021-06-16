J.J. Fad Say’s Eazy-E Used Fake Contracts To Pull Chicks!?

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

NWA was straight out of Compton but do you remember J.J. Fad that was straight out of Rialto??

Michel’le was the First Lady of Ruthless Records however 80’s, 90’s ‘Supersonic’ California native female rap group J.J. Fad were the one hit wonders of ‘Ruthless Records’ that teamed up with Dr. Dre and had a hit single by the name of “Supersonic.”

Supersonic is a word when people start to listen Especially bigger people, they pay close attention You might not believe it, you might not even buy it But when it comes to our lady (beatbox) You might even try it Supersonic

J.J. Fad comprised of MC J.B., Baby-D and Sassy C sat down recently to reminisce about the good ole early wild NWA day’s out on tour with VLADTV and how the late legendary Eazy-E had creative ways to pull chicks such as offering women fake music contracts…allegedly. J.J. Fad also talked about how they got lost in the Mary J. Blige, Eve and 6 others sauce with Dr. Dre.

