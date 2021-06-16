Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

J.J. Fad Say’s Eazy-E Used Fake Contracts To Pull Chicks!?

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Digital Underground Performs At Newark Symphony Hall

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

NWA was straight out of Compton but do you remember J.J. Fad that was straight out of Rialto??

Michel’le was the First Lady of Ruthless Records however 80’s, 90’s ‘Supersonic’ California native female rap group J.J. Fad were the one hit wonders of ‘Ruthless Records’ that teamed up with Dr. Dre and had a hit single by the name of “Supersonic.”

Supersonic is a word when people start to listen

Especially bigger people, they pay close attention

You might not believe it, you might not even buy it

But when it comes to our lady (beatbox)

You might even try it

Supersonic

J.J. Fad comprised of MC J.B., Baby-D and Sassy C sat down recently to reminisce about the good ole early wild NWA day’s out on tour with VLADTV and how the late legendary Eazy-E had creative ways to pull chicks such as offering women fake music contracts…allegedly.  J.J. Fad also talked about how they got lost in the Mary J. Blige, Eve and 6 others sauce with Dr. Dre.

Take a listen to the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

J.J. Fad Say’s Eazy-E Used Fake Contracts To Pull Chicks!?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Lauren London On Life After Losing Nipsey Hussle:…
 3 weeks ago
05.27.21
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…
 3 weeks ago
05.25.21
T-Pain Is Launching His Own Podcast: Nappy Boy…
 3 weeks ago
05.25.21
Photos
Close