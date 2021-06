105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Have you heard? Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have both launched the sale of their “cutout” butt cheek leggings. Some people are skeptical while others are completely shocked that “cutout” butt cheek leggings could show up at a gym near them. Take a look and judge for yourself. Click here to see pictures and read the full story.

Also On 105.3 RnB: