Radio One Charlotte Partners with the Charlotte Knights for the Annual 4th of July Skyshow

Charlotte, NC – Radio One Charlotte Regional Vice President Marsha Landess announced today 99.3FM-1100AM WBT will partner with the Charlotte Knights on this year’s renowned Fourth of July Skyshow. The annual July 4th holiday event has been celebrated every year since 1976 and is a staple event in the Charlotte community. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the nation re-opens, the celebration and fireworks show is coming back to the community.

“With America re-opening following the pandemic, we are excited to bring this event back since WBT has held this event for the last 40 plus years,” said Marsha Landess, RVP/ Market Manager. “We are partnering with the Knights for WBT’s Skyshow, which was not celebrated last year. This will be the first big event for Charlotte, and we are excited to be a part of it!”

All activities for the big event will be conducted inside the stadium with CDC guidelines in full effect. Skyshow will kick off immediately after the Knights baseball game, with the first pitch is 6:05 p.m.

Information about Skyshow and ticket purchases for the baseball game can be found HERE. Click the button below to buy tickets!

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Truist Field: 24 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC, 28202

Charlotte Knights Baseball Game; First pitch at 6:05

FIREWORKS WILL KICK OFF IMMEDIATELY AFTER

