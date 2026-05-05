Golf Legend get a Statue Uptown

Source: PGA TOUR Archive / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Golf pioneer Charlie Sifford is being honored in his hometown with a new statue in uptown Charlotte, recognizing a legacy that reshaped the sport and broke racial barriers.

The sculpture, part of Charlotte’s Trail of History, celebrates Sifford as the first Black golfer to play on the PGA Tour, a milestone he reached in 1961 after years of fighting segregation in professional golf. (Axios)

City leaders and organizers say the tribute highlights not only his achievements on the course, but also his impact on civil rights and future generations of athletes. Sifford, a Charlotte native, went on to win multiple PGA Tour events and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014. (Axios)

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The statue is being unveiled in connection with the Truist Championship, which has helped support the project as part of its community initiatives.

Sifford’s influence continues to resonate across the sport, with many crediting him for paving the way for golfers like Tiger Woods and others who followed.

For Charlotte, the monument stands as both a tribute and a reminder — honoring a hometown trailblazer whose perseverance changed the game and expanded opportunities far beyond it.