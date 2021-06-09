LeBron James changing to No. 6 from No. 23 after Space Jam

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The King will be changing his jersey number from No. 23 back to No. 6 next season. We all know what LeBron James did while wearing No. 6 with the Miami Heat.

Source tells The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tim Cato that James is expected to return to his single digital number after “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which will be released next month.

James wore No. 6 with the Heat and won an NBA championship in 2012 and 2013. He then went returned to No. 23 after signing back with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

When James joined the Los Angeles Lakers he continued to wear No. 23.

LeBron considered giving up the No. 23 jersey to Anthony Davis when he joined the team in 2019. Davis also wore No. 23 when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans. But James could make the switch due to sponsorship reasons.

Undoubtedly, LeBron had some memorable moments in No. 6. I guess you can say it’s time to run it back!

