Community HAS A NEW Basketball Hub.

Source: David Jensen / Getty

ormer Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker is giving back to the next generation with a new sports academy in the Charlotte area.

Walker has officially opened a sports academy in Concord, creating a space where young athletes can develop their basketball skills, build confidence and receive mentorship both on and off the court. The facility is designed to offer training programs, camps and player development opportunities for athletes of all skill levels.

Known as one of the most beloved players in Hornets history, Walker spent eight seasons in Charlotte and remains the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. His commitment to opening the academy reflects his continued connection to the community that embraced him throughout his NBA career.

The new facility is expected to become a hub for youth sports in the region, providing families with additional opportunities for athletic development while encouraging leadership, teamwork and discipline.

For many fans, Walker’s latest move is another reminder that his impact on the Charlotte area extends far beyond basketball.