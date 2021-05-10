Vance High School wins second straight state championship with a 35-14 win over Rolesville

The Vance Cougars defeat the Rolesville Rams 35-14 to win their second straight State Championship.
After the Cougars 2020-2021 season fall season was pushed back to begin play in early February due to the pandemic they concluded the season with a dominant victory.
The State Title game was held at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC. The Cougars’ offense rushed for 331 yards, racking up 531 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in the win. The Cougar defense also showed up, holding the Rams to 67 yards of total offense.
Senior Quarterback Austin Grier was awarded Most Valuable Player. Grier threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cougars to the win.
Vance ended the season 9-1. The Cougars were 6-1 in I-Meck 4A play. Vance won the program’s third straight Regional Title and won the State Title back to back. Next year they will compete for the three-peat under their new school name Julius L. Chambers High School.
