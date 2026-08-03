Cardi B’s Latest Hair Looks Are Bright, Bold, And So Freakin’ Good

Cardi B has entered her color hair girl era with a string of bright wigs styled by Tokyo Stylez.

Cardi's hair colors and styles pay homage to pioneering hip-hop artists known for their bold looks.

Her latest “pink lemonade pixie” mixes hot pink and yellow for a candy-coated summer moment.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cardi B is that girl—and when it comes to fashion and beauty, she rarely misses.

Her face stays beat. Her hair stays laid. And her outfits hug her tiny waist and famous curves like they were made specifically for her. Cardi can step out in couture, barely-there pieces, or something completely over-the-top, and she knows how to make us stop scrolling.

Her glam squad doesn’t play either. From flawless makeup to wigs that deserve their own close-ups, Cardi has made switching up her look part of what keeps us watching.

And lately, Cardi has really been in her color hair girl era, and we are loving every minute of it.

The rapper has been popping up in bright wigs, daring cuts, and voluminous curls in colors that look like they came straight from the candy aisle. Hot pink. Lemon yellow. Icy blue. Cardi is trying them all.

And while the looks are undeniably Cardi, they also give us a little nostalgia. They remind us of the fearless hair moments women in hip-hop have served for decades. Think Lil’ Kim, Trina, Eve, and the rap girls who have never been afraid of a wig, a bold color, or a complete switch-up.

Now Cardi is putting her own spin on that legacy—and her latest candy-coated looks have us gagging.

We’re Obsessed With Cardi B’s Pink Lemonade Pixie Wig

Her latest look may be one of our favorites.

In a recent social media snippet featuring her new song “AH HA,” Cardi takes over a hair salon wearing an itty-bitty yellow bikini and enough diamonds to make us squint. But even with all that body and bling, we couldn’t stop staring at her hair.

Hairstylist Tokyo Stylez dubbed the cut the “pink lemonade pixie,” and the name fits. The short, rounded pixie is hot pink with streaks of sunny yellow running through the bangs.

Cardi paired the wig with long aqua-blue nails and gorgeous glam. Her soft pink cheeks and glossy nude-pink lip look, done by Erika La Pearl, complemented the bright style.

Cardi B And Tokyo Stylez Keep The Color Wigs Coming

And pink lemonade is only Cardi’s latest flavor.

Tokyo recently transformed Cardi with an icy aqua bob paired with a hot-pink corseted look and matching pill box hat. The cool blue hair against the saturated pink immediately caught our attention.

Then there are those electric yellow curls.

Cardi rocked a head full of bright, voluminous curls with a black buckled corset, fishnets, and matching leather pieces. The yellow hair brought even more drama to an already sexy look.

The cuts change. The textures change. And the colors definitely change.

But Cardi knows exactly what she’s doing. She keeps giving us something new to stare at, screenshot, and send to the group chat.

If Cardi’s going to keep treating her hair like a candy store, we’ll gladly take one of every flavor.

Cardi B’s Latest Hair Looks Are Bright, Bold, And So Freakin’ Good was originally published on hellobeautiful.com