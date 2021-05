105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

This Mother’s Day weekend is going to be lit in the Queen City! The Love and Laughter Mother’s Day Concert will feature Dru Hill, Chrisette Michele, Lyfe Jennings and the Ying Yang Twins. It all kicks off this Saturday, May 8th at the Route 29 Pavilion and the gates will open at 3PM!! Keep listening to Olympia D in the midday from 10AM til 3PM to win your tickets on 105.3 RNB!

