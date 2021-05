105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields stars in a new Netflix’s sitcom entitled, “The Upshaws!”. Bennie Upshaw, portrayed by Epps, is trying to find his way as a husband and father of four children with two different women. It’s taking everything he’s got and more to make this blended family work. You can bet that the show will be funny with feel-good comedy and laugh-out-loud jokes. So, watch “The Upshaws” May 12th on Netflix.

Also On 105.3 RnB: