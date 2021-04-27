Elon Musk Gets Host ‘SNL’ Next Month

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

‘Saturday Night Live’ has always managed to suprise and even shock viewers and critics since its debut on NBC back in October of 1975. This latest move will likely land at least in a top ten list, if not top five, of the show’s most controversial moves.

The latest headline to send shockwaves is the booking of Elon Musk to host the upcoming May 8 episode with frequent guest Miley Cyrus as the musical guest.

(Wouldn’t ‘SNL’ have been better off with Cyrus hosting and performing on that same show?)

For some to say that it’s polarizing to have the guy behind a “company responsible for sending humans into space” and being skeptical of anything related to and involving science is an understatement.

From Uproxx:

Though Musk has plenty of fans online, the reaction across social media was largely negative for a number of reasons, with some comparing the move to the show’s infamous decision to let Donald Trump host during his run to the White House in 2015.

A lot of the show’s fans and even cast members are not happy to see the Tesla CEO and billionaire taking the stage in May. Some of the current ‘SNL’ cast have even spoken out in now-deleted posts on social media.

From US Weekly:

Bowen Yang was one of the first cast members to publicly react to the news. “What the f–k does that even mean?” Yang, 30, asked via his Instagram story in reference to Musk’s tweet. Fellow cast member Andrew Dismukes also shared his opinion by posting a photo of SNL alum Cheri Oteri via Instagram, writing, “ONLY CEO I WANT TO DO A SKETCH WITH IS Cher-E Oteri.” Aidy Bryant seemingly criticized Musk as well by sharing a tweet from Bernie Sanders that called immense wealth a “moral obscenity,” via her Instagram Story. “The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people. Let me repeat that, because it is almost too absurd to believe: the 50 wealthiest people in this country own more wealth than some 165 MILLION Americans,” Sanders, 79, tweeted in March.

No word if they will actually boycott the episode, similar to when then-cast member Nora Dunn and planned musical guest Sinead O’Connor took a stand against host Andrew Dice Clay in a May 1990 episode that resulted in both Dunn and O’Connor not appearing in that particular show. (O’Connor, who was replaced by Julee Cruise and The Spanic Boys in the Dice episode, was later booked for Kyle MacLachlan’s episode in September of that year, while Dunn left the show after the 1989-90 season ended.)

It might be unlikely to see a lot of current cast members refuse to appear on Musk’s upcoming outing. No one avoided appearing on Donald Trump’s 2015 episode when he was running his 2016 Presidential campaign (no need to repeat what actually happened after that).

With an attempt to get some eyeballs, Musk fits the bill when it comes to curiosity.

Not all viewers and users appear to be that curious. Some on Twitter even had fun with some suggestions of a replacement host.

You can tell a lot of users were having fun with picking, and making fun of, the ‘SNL’ lineup.

As for Musk and whether he can pull off hosting the late night institution, not to mention if he will still be able to host, is to actually watch the show or wait for clips to pop online the Sunday after.

Who would you rather see host ‘SNL’ instead of Elon Musk?

