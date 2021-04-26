Atlanta Falcons receiving trade calls on All-Pro WR Julio Jones

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Are the Atlanta Falcons potentially looking to trade their star wide receiver, Julio Jones? The question is in return for what? Ahead of the NFL draft talks have ‘accelerated’.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports, the Falcons have been receiving calls from several teams on trading for All-Pro WR Jones. Rapoport said it’s somewhat unlikely they get the value the Flacons are looking for but it’s not impossible.

Previously during the offseason, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Black expressed he expects Jones would stay with the team in 2021 but also wouldn’t intrude if his new staff wanted to trade the receiver.

The Falcons are toying with the idea but Rapoport says if the trade were to happen it would not before June 1 due to salary cap reasons.

Jones is undoubtedly one of the best receivers in the NFL, his numbers and his contract speaks for themselves. However, the 32-year-old is coming off an injury-plagued season and questions are beginning to surface.

