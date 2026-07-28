Panthers Turn Up the Intensity with First Padded Practice

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have officially entered a new phase of training camp as players took the field for their first padded practice, giving coaches their first real look at physical play ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

With the pads on, the intensity picked up on both sides of the ball. Offensive and defensive linemen battled in the trenches, running backs fought for extra yards, and defenders looked to make an early statement. Coaches used the session to evaluate position battles, player toughness, and overall team chemistry as the roster begins to take shape.

Several young players and newcomers are looking to earn bigger roles, while veteran leaders continue setting the tone during camp. The Panthers coaching staff says these early practices are critical for building discipline, improving execution, and preparing the team for preseason competition.

For Panthers fans, the first padded practice is always one of the most anticipated moments of training camp because it offers a clearer picture of who is standing out and who could make an impact this fall.

Here at 105.3 RNB, we’ll be following the Panthers every step of the way as training camp continues. With preseason around the corner, excitement is building across the Carolinas, and fans are hoping this year’s squad can take the next step toward returning to playoff contention.