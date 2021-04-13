Two federal health agencies on Tuesday are recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a small number of people experienced “a rare and severe type of blood clot” after receiving the shot.

The FDA and the CDC issued a joint statement saying they were doing so “out of an abundance of caution.”

About 7 million people have received the single-shot vaccine in the United States. And out of those people, six have reportedly experienced cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) blood clots as of Tuesday morning.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the agencies added.

The news comes after clinics in four states including North Carolina halted the J&J vaccine after people receiving the shot experienced adverse reactions.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson acknowledged that blood clots had been reported with some COVID-19 vaccines, but said that “no clear relationship has been established between these rare events” and its shot.

“We continue to work closely with experts and regulators to assess the data and support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public,” the pharmaceutical giant said.

Some European governments paused the rollout of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine after a small number of people suffered CVST blood clots. The AstraZeneca vaccine uses the same type of technology as the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The FDA is set to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday.

FDA and CDC call for pause of J&J vaccine after rare blood clots was originally published on wbt.com

