Former Walmart employee arrested after crashing car into Charlotte area store

A former Walmart employee was arrested after Concord police said they crashed a car into the front doors of a store Friday morning.

Concord Police tweeted, the crash happened at the Walmart store on Thunder Road near Concord Mills Mall. Concord police said the driver was a former employee who had been fired within the last week or so.

Walmart employees were evacuated from the store and the Walmart remain closed while police investigated the crash.

The former employee was arrested and faces multiple charges. Investigators aren’t yet sure how long the suspect was driving through the store but said there was “extensive” damage throughout the store, Concord Police said.

