The Most Iconic Celebrity Roasts of All Time

The Most Iconic Celebrity Comedy Roasts of All Time Social media is buzzing after Netflix’s “The Roast of Kevin Hart” on Sunday evening, with brutal wisecracks, pointed jokes and zingers from several stars across Hollywood. Hosted by Shane Gillis, the special featured a panel of comedian heavyweights, including Sheryl Underwood, Regina Hall, Draymond Green, Katt Williams, Chelsea Handler and several others.

Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Roast II: Roast of Emmitt Smith (2003) During Shaq’s All Star Comedy Roast II, this moment between Doug Williams and Jamie Foxx often resurfaces across social media and is one of the most hiliarious moments of the night as the roaster ends up in the hot seat himself!

Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber (2015)

Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen (2011) One of Comedy Central’s most notable roasts, comedian Patrice O’neal didn’t hold back when he took the stage to roast actor Charlie Sheen.

Comedy Central Roast of Flava Flav (2007) Flava Flav sat in the hot seat as many celebrities took turns taking their shots at him, including Katt Williams, Ice-T, Greg Giraldo, Sommore, Snoop Dogg and others.

The Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts: Redd Foxx (1976) Between 1974 and 1984 Dean Martin hosted a series of celebrity comedy roasts on NBC. In this particular episode, iconic actor and comedian Redd Foxx is roasted by Slappy White, Jimmy Walker, Issac Hayes, LaWanda Page, Dean Martin and several others. The episode also includes features Sammy Davis Jr., Muhammad Ali and others.

Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget (2008) Uncomfortable jokes and corny zingers, the roast of Bob Saget is seen as one of the most notorious in Comedy Central history. The episode features roasters John Stamos, Greg Giraldo, Susie Essmen and more.