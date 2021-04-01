Former Panthers QB Cam Newton launches new YouTube series called ‘Sip N’ Smoke’

Former Panthers Quarterback, Cam Newton has a new weekly BET talk show called “Sip N’ Smoke”.

According to BET.com, Cam hosts an 8-episode sit-down interview series, filmed in his cigar lounge and in which he discusses hot topics, provocative conversation on life, art, business, and “everything in between”. Famous Atlanta personalities, sit down with Cam, including comedian and businessman Steve Harvey, rapper 2 Chainz, singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor, producer and activist David Banner, prominent nightclub owner Mr. Magic, social media influencer Zoie, rapper and actress Da Brat, beauty industry maven Judy Dupart and actor and former NFL wide receiver Devale Ellis while they sip and smoke.

The first episode premiered Wednesday, March 31 o BET’s YouTube channel with Steve Harvey. They discussed black parenthood, authenticity in the entertainment industry, and more.

“As a sports figure, I don’t always get to shed layers and give people a glimpse of off-the-field Cam, so it’s cool to join the BET Digital family and host Sip N’ Smoke,” Newton told BET. “This series gives me the opportunity to put on for ATL, celebrate some of the people and things that inspire me and to create with my production company Iconic Saga.”

