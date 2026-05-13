RHOA Reflections: K. Michelle Says She’s Trying Not To ‘Declass The Show’, Wants To Make Amends With Porsha Williams

Source: Terry Wyatt/ Paras Griffin

Amid harsh #RHOA rants from fans, K. Michelle says she deserves the opportunity to “grow” in front of the cameras as she continues building relationships with her fellow housewives. Earlier this month, the singer’s co-star Porsha Williams claimed that K was “doing too much” for the cameras and chasing “ratings” in an attempt to prove herself as a newcomer. However, K. Michelle pushed back against those claims and told concertgoers Sunday she was trying her best not to “declass the show”—but she’s officially at her wits’ end.

K. Michelle insisted she was friends with all of the ladies of RHOA and was working on making amends with Porsha Williams

Despite ruffling a few feathers since making her debut on the show, K. Michelle says she has still managed to build friendships with “all” of her co-stars so far. According to the singer, she regularly speaks with “every single” cast member, including Porsha, despite the drama between them earlier this season. Their issues stemmed from a misunderstanding after Porsha confused K. Michelle’s illegal butt-shot removal complications with a miscarriage, something K. Michelle felt was a shady dig.

“Do yall understand I’m the one that’s friends with all of these ladies. Yall don’t understand what goes on BTS,” K. Michelle wrote. “I call EVERY Single lady. Cynthia I check on. I don’t play about Phaedra(she’s misunderstood), Angela and me respect eachother and want a read off, Shamea is Shamea funny as hell big heart just hurt, Kelli, the person who aint afraid of anyone who truly makes sure im ok, Pinky is going to talk u to death about real s***, Porsha is going to be funny and act like she run the show. Love them all. I have NEVER had girls as friends. I’m like a lot of women. Let me grow. I mean no harm. REAL LIFE.” Interestingly, she left Drew Sidora out of her message, seemingly hinting at lingering tension between the two.

Back in April, Porsha Williams and K. Michelle appeared to ease some of the heat between them during a private lunch conversation, with Porsha genuinely making it clear she had no clue about the singer’s health complications.

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But K. Michelle revealed on Tuesday that their friendship is still very much a work in progress. During her interview with Carlos King, Porsha Williams shared that she privately reached out to apologize for her controversial comment, though she claimed the apology was not well-received.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

K. Michelle later referred to Porsha as a “bimbo” and appeared to reignite the tension on Twitter before the two eventually sat down for their lunch conversation to clear the air. Still, the “V.S.O.P.” singer admitted she remained bothered by Porsha’s suggestion during the Carlos King interview that she had aligned herself with the “wrong team.”

Responding to a fan who claimed Porsha just had “a big heart” and was “misunderstood,” K. Michelle explained that she hoped to make amends with her co-star soon, but they’re just not there yet.

“Porsha has supported my single release and everything but we have to sit down on our own terms. She thinks I picked a team when I’m not a team. I do love her we just aren’t in a great place I want to fix it eventually,” the hitmaker replied.

K’s explanation comes amid her having a candid moment while performing at Xscape’s Mother’s Day Love Affair concert in Atlanta.

The country crooner told the sold-out crowd that she was “trying not to declass the show”—but warned that she was ready to turn things up a notch.

“I’m being well behaved, I’m behaved,” said K. “But I am now down to my wit’s end.”

K. Michelle says she doesn’t have anything to prove on #RHOA

At the end of the day, K. Michelle made it clear she has no plans to back down from her role on the show and refuses to let criticism overshadow her place as a peach holder.

She followed up with some seemingly shady messages about Porsha, hinting that there is definitely more healing needed.

“Oh I don’t give a sh*t about anybody giving me hell. I’m a real housewife. I will no longer try to prove that. I hand out all hell but only when it’s necessary,” she wrote on X Tuesday.

What do you think of K. Michelle and Porsha Williams’ complicated relationship on #RHOA? Thoughts?

RELATED CONTENT: #RHOA Recap: K. Michelle ‘Bimbo’ Blasts Porsha Williams For Asking Her If She Suffered A Miscarriage

#RHOA Reflections: K. Michelle Says She’s Trying Not To ‘Declass The Show’, Wants To Make Amends With Porsha Williams was originally published on bossip.com