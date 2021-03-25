Strong tornado kills at least five after tearing through Alabama

At least five people were killed and dozens of other injured after a large tornado was reported in Calhoun County, Alabama, Thursday afternoon.

“There’s numerous homes damaged, numerous people injured, and at least five fatalities,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.

Seven tornadoes have been reported in Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. And authorities have reported extensive damage in the Birmingham metro area. Forecasters are now concerned that a second wave of storms could bring the possibility of long-track tornadoes across Mississippi and into Alabama overnight into Friday morning.

'High Risk' Severe Weather Threat: A dangerous outbreak of tornadoes is likely in the South today. Latest forecast: https://t.co/f6GkovwGHk pic.twitter.com/BxqvSLIhRY — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) March 25, 2021

“We’re worrying about the second storm that’s coming through, possibly on the same track,” Wade said.

The National Weather Service office in Birmingham, Alabama, has issued several tornado emergency warnings throughout the day and the latest for Shelby County, including areas around Columbiana and Wilsonville at 6:30 p.m. ET. NWS said these storms present a potentially significant impact to human life and catastrophic destruction to property.

#BREAKING – LARGE WEDGE TORNADO ENTERING ASHBY ALABAMA. THIS HAS DONE CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE. SEEK SHELTER NOW. pic.twitter.com/a0105XXTam — Donovan Neal | ApexStorm (@donowx) March 25, 2021

At least 30 homes or structures have been damaged in Pelham, Alabama, according to a tweet from the local police department.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday issued a state of emergency for 46 counties ahead of the expected severe weather.

5:28pm CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook High Risk: northern and central alabama, far southern middle tennessee, and far eastern mississippi https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/zZHKU1iomE — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 25, 2021

A level 4 of 5 risk covers over 5 million people and includes Nashville, Tennessee. More than 30 million people in the southern region of the US, including the Carolinas, remain under threat for severe storms with tornadic storms expected to continue well into Thursday evening.

