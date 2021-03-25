Gary’s Tea: Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Get Tattoos To Honor Kobe & GiGi [WATCH]

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant got together and decided to honor Kobe and Gigi in a creative way. Vanessa got a tattoo that says “Mambacita” with a butterfly in honor of her daughter and Natalia got a finger tattoo of the word “muse”. Muse is the name of the documentary about Kobe Bryant which released in 2015.
In other news, Method man has a real question that everybody is wondering. Hear Gary’s Tea to know the burning question.
Legends Never Die: Twitter Remembers Kobe Bryant & Gianna On The Anniversary of Their Tragic Passing
One year.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2021
A tribute to Kobe, performed by @SnoopDogg: pic.twitter.com/FX9GMtcq5c
"The Mamba lives in us ... And we cannot rest if job's not finished."— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2021
A year ago today we lost a legend. Today, we pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/NM9d5BXTgI
We all miss you Kobe pic.twitter.com/JId1kict8K— Ice Cube (@icecube) January 26, 2021
I think about my last interview w/ @kobebryant a lot because based off our conversation about @Kaepernick7, I believe he would have been a powerful voice in 2020. Hard not to think about Kobe’s death in relationship to the many things that unraveled after. #Kobe pic.twitter.com/Yi7T9tWQDT— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 26, 2021
RIP Kobe and Gigi. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/p3NpmmcBXw— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 26, 2021
Kobe talking about Gianna, wow. pic.twitter.com/qOqbWtiL5Q— Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) January 26, 2021
One of the very best Kobe videos you’ll see. pic.twitter.com/eQZMzT4EWE— Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) January 26, 2021
Rest in Power Kobe and Gigi 💜 #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/1OnplBL2Fo— Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) January 26, 2021
"We really lost a giant. We lost an iconic human being that just happened to play basketball."@JalenRose remembers the life of Kobe Bryant 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vHjjajGQcu— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 26, 2021
“Use your success, wealth, and influence to put them in the best position to realize their own dreams and find their true purpose.”- @kobebryant— Brittney Elena💕 (@BrittneyElena_) January 26, 2021
My tribute to my idol 🙌🏽
Mamba & Mambacita Forever ♾💛💜✨🤞🏾🙏🏽
📸: @Von_Jackson pic.twitter.com/cNm2vEcr4f
💜REMEMBERING KOBE:💛 Artists in the Philippines created this mural to honor basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna one year after their deaths. Kobe, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA on January 26th, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Z6r4dsZy2Y— Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) January 26, 2021
Today marks one year since the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and seven more irreplaceable lives.— MTV (@MTV) January 26, 2021
We continue to keep all of their families in our thoughts, and remember #Kobe’s legacy with this 1997 @MTVNews interview about his hopes and dreams in the NBA. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OYD6YVkJBM
Rest In Peace my guy...🙏🏽— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2021
Today we honor and remember you and Gigi!! pic.twitter.com/2GVoq1VQTy
Gary’s Tea: Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Get Tattoos To Honor Kobe & GiGi [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com