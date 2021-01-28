Earlier today Ian Rapoport broke the news that Houston QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. Later, Nick and Will discussed with Joe Person from the Athletic what this could mean for Carolina and if Deshaun Watson could be here next season.

Joe thinks that the Panthers are in the mix for Deshaun Watson and thinks that it might be where Watson would want to be because it is close to home and also thinks the offense might attract him here as well. He also mentioned the Sean Ryan hire is a plus as well if Deshaun choose to come to Carolina

Joe was also asked if there is anything off the table for Deshaun Watson. Joe does not think there is and thinks you will give up some draft picks, a starter with value, or even a combination of the two and does not think any player is off the table for a Deshaun Watson trade.

Joe Person Thinks Carolina Is In The Mix For Deshaun Watson was originally published on wfnz.com

