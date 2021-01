Keshia Knight-Pulliam is not playing any games with her ex-husband / baby daddy, Ed Hartwell! Apparently, Ed owes her $32,000 in back child support and she wants her money NOW! Keshia is making every effort to prove to the courts that Ed has the ability to pay. She is even requesting that he submit receipts from their wedding rings and jewelry purchases, his NFL pension, bank statements…ER’THANG!! Click here to read the full story.

