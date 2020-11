If you missed the first distribution of the $335 Extra Credit Grant for NC parents who have children in their household that is 17 years and younger, don’t worry. You still have an opportunity to apply for the grant that is given to NC parents to help with remote learning and child care expenses. The deadline to apply for the grant is 2 PM on December 7, 2020. Click here to read more and apply.

