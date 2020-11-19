Marijuana: Should It Be Decriminalized Or Legalized?

Recently, we have heard the cry to decriminalize marijuana. It mostly stems from how black men have disproportionately been incarcerated due to their involvement and possession of the plant. But what does decriminalizing marijuana mean? Well, according to the Super Lawyers website, decriminalizing mean that marijuana will still be illegal, but instead of facing a criminal penalty, individuals will receive a fine and no criminal record. So, now that you know what it means, do you agree with the decriminalizing of marijuana or do you think it should be legalized?

