The Charlotte Hornets have a new player on their team! Congrats to Lamelo Ball! Welcome to the Queen City!!

OFFICIAL: The Hornets have selected @MELOD1P with the No. 3 pick!!! WELCOME TO BUZZ CITY LAMELO!!! pic.twitter.com/ODGLK87BJf — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 19, 2020

Also On 105.3 RnB: