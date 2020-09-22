CLOSE
Vanessa Bryant Sues L.A County Sheriff Over Leaked Photos

Kobe And Vanessa Bryant

Source: (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby) / (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Unexpectedly losing a loved one is difficult.  I couldn’t even imagine the pain that Vanessa Bryant is going through after losing her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gigi, in the deadly helicopter crash.  However, the officers responding to the crash took out their cell phones and took pictures of the wreckage including the bodies of Kobe, Gigi, other parents and players that were aboard the helicopter.  This information was leaked by a bartender who observed one of the officers show a female patron at a local bar.  Click here to read the full story.

