Jacob Blake Speaks Powerful Message From His Hospital Bed [Video]

Jacob Blake has been on the hearts of Americans for weeks now while being hospitalized after being shot seven times in the back by police. During this time, Americans have protested, the NBA has boycotted, and the rest of the sports world followed suit. Jacob’s family revealed the tragic news that he is paralyzed from the waist down due to the shooting, but obviously, everyone is thankful he’s still alive, regardless.

According to reports from TMZ, Jacob has now recovered enough to speak out and talk to those who fought for him and social justice as a whole during this difficult time.

“Jacob Blake has finally spoken to the public from his hospital bed where he lies paralyzed from the waist down — and his message is simple … don’t take life for granted,” the publication wrote.

“A video was posted this weekend by Blake’s family attorney, Ben Crump, which appears to have been filmed by a friend of his named Mike.”

“It shows Jacob lying in his hospital gown and addressing the camera — sharp, alert and precise with his words. We’ll let the man speak for himself, but to sum it up … he says the things we take for granted in life — like walking, for instance — can be taken from you in a flash, and he wants all the young’ns and old cats who might be listening to take notice — and take advantage.”

Jacob Blake looks to be in great spirits and he’s also very focused, which is good to see with all things considered. You can watch his full message below.

#JacobBlake released this powerful video message from his hospital bed today, reminding everyone just how precious life is. #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/87CYlgPDBj — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 6, 2020

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Megyn Kelly Tries To Slander Jacob Blake, Gets Dragged 11 photos Launch gallery Megyn Kelly Tries To Slander Jacob Blake, Gets Dragged 1. You’re so predictable that it’s slightly amusing. pic.twitter.com/ScmNsSQj7C — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 27, 2020 1 of 11 2. Facts. That's... that's not true. The AG said that Blake told them he had a knife in the car and cops recovered a knife from under the mat. Folks like Megyn here bank on people being too stupid to check the lies. https://t.co/yRLTmR8n6C — D.A. Osorio (@DA_Osorio) August 27, 2020 2 of 11 3. Was the knife sticking out of his back towards officers when they decided to disarm him with 7 bullets? — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) August 27, 2020 3 of 11 4. Sure, Megyn...that explains why he was SHOT IN THE BACK 7 TIMES, and why Kyle Rittenhouse was given water and not even stopped after killing two people and wielding an AR-15.



You're just as racist and stupid as Ann Coulter. https://t.co/PNUWhpyRFt — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 27, 2020 4 of 11 5. You are an AWFUL person, @megynkelly. If the cop were black and Jacob was white, you would be singing a different tune. We all know it. Your racism is horrifying. https://t.co/WXuQFvRkMM — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) August 27, 2020 5 of 11 6. Kyle Rittenhouse was armed with a gun and the police gave him water. What’s your point, racist? — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 27, 2020 6 of 11 7. This is a lie.



Jacob Blake TOLD THE COPS there was a knife on the driver's side floor of his car.



Jacob Blake was shot in the back by police 7 times.



He was *not armed*.



Megyn "Jesus is white" Kelly is up to her old tricks again.



Did anyone really think she was reformed? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ENEgXWGwFM — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 27, 2020 7 of 11 8. I guess these guys aren't armed, right Megyn? https://t.co/qDPzqirvEq pic.twitter.com/IXBXbM11GY — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) August 27, 2020 8 of 11 9. The knife was "discovered" on the car's floorboard.



What exactly was he going to do with a knife against several cops with guns? — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) August 27, 2020 9 of 11 10. Change ur name to Karen — Erin my beautiful boaters! Ryan (@morninggloria) August 27, 2020 10 of 11 11. Also, London police were able to take down a guy with a machete without shooting him 7 times in the back 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Morgan Rae (@morgansraes) August 27, 2020 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Megyn Kelly Tries To Slander Jacob Blake, Gets Dragged Megyn Kelly Tries To Slander Jacob Blake, Gets Dragged [caption id="attachment_902583" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty[/caption] Once again, Megyn Kelly offered up her opinion when no one asked for it. The alleged blackface expert and posterwoman for white privilege let off a tweet soaked in victim-blaming Jacob Blake. New details have emerged in the incident where Blake was shot in the back at least seven times by a Kenosha. WI police officer on Sunday (August 23). According to the authorities, the police found a knife, which they say Blake told them he had, in the floorboard of his SUV. To be clear, the Wisconsin AG said the knife was discovered in the car’s floorboard and Blake allegedly told them it was there. That means he was unarmed. Before we go on, let’s keep in mind that he didn’t have the knife on his person, and even if he did, it certainly wouldn’t have justified getting shot in the back 7 times at close range. The egregious shooting has sparked local and national protests, with just last night, NBA players announcing they were going on strike, during the playoffs. So here comes Megyn Kelly trying to insinuate that the cops were justified by letting loose a whopper of atweet focusing on the knife. And no, we’re not reading too deeply into things considering she capitalized the word when she retweeted a news story about the revelation with, “Jacob Blake was armed with a KNIFE when cops shot him says Wisconsin AG.” https://twitter.com/megynkelly/status/1298908052524085248 With her victim-blaming (and lie) on full display, Twitter was quick to drag Megyn Kelly, who once asked what’s the big deal about Blackface, only believe in a white Jesus and Santa Claus and has a history of bigoted rhetoric. We’re always here for a Karen getting her comeuppance, so peep the best of the slander against her below. Of course, there are those on her side, but they can keep kicking rocks. RELATED: Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says RELATED: Donald Trump Inspired Kyle Rittenhouse To Shoot And Kill People, Reports Suggest Continue reading Megyn Kelly Tries To Slander Jacob Blake, Gets Dragged

