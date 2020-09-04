Are You Facing Eviction? Read This To Get The Help You Need!

This week, it was reported that over 40 million Americans were facing eviction. Are you one of them? Did you know that there is a resource that could help you? It’s the Declaration Form!

There is a moratorium that prevents landlords from evicting renters until the end of the year (December 31, 2020). However, renters are still responsible for back-pay and the landlord can charge interest and penalties. If you find yourself in this position, file your “Declaration Form” now. Just print off the form, fill it out, and email it to your landlord or give it to them in person. Personally, I say do both. That way you have a copy of form that was delivered to the landlord for your own file. Click here to download your “Declaration Form” now!

Also On 105.3 RnB: