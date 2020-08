The 2020 election is approaching fast and we want to make sure that we’re all prepared to cast our votes. If you need to confirm your voting status, register to vote, or need to find your voting precinct, visit www.ncsbe.gov . Remember the deadline to register to vote is October 9, 2020 and the deadline to request your absentee ballot is October 27, 2020. #OneVote

