Adele looked absolutely stunning in her most recent Instagram Post! And it’s probably safe to say that she’s definitely a top 5 Beyoncé stan.

The 32-year-old singer shared a photo on Saturday featuring herself posing for a picture while watching the visual album.

“Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art” the English star shared on Instagram.

What made the post even better was that Adele showed off her playful ensemble, which perfectly matched Beyoncé ‘s during her “Already” performance. In the video, the Bey wears a brown Marine Serre catsuit, which is decorated with the designer’s signature crescent moons.

View this post on Instagram Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Aug 1, 2020 at 11:09am PDT

Of course, this isn’t the first time Adele has praised Beyoncé. Adele has a history of praising the Queen Bey as they both appear to have a mutual respect and admiration for each other.

Adele could not stop talking about the fellow pop icon when she won Album of the Year over her at the 59th Grammy Awards in February 2017.

“And all us artists here, we f—ing adore you,” Adele said during her speech. “You are our light, and the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering. And, you make them stand up for themselves and I love you.”

Meanwhile, Adele has been making waves the past couple of months after she posted a pic in May of her stunning weight loss which left fans completely speechless.

Adele might forget to post about her new music but she would never forget to show her love and support for Beyonce. We will forgive her for now but hopefully we can hear more about her new album soon!

Related Article: Beyoncé Releases Visual Album Black Is King on Disney+

Adele shares photo supporting Beyoncé’s ‘Black is King’ was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: